Fuse Disses Trump DACA Decision

Fuse Media President Michael Schwimmer added his voice to those critical of President Donald Trump's decision to deep six the Obama Administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, whose dubious legality was trumped for the former President by the need to address the status of children of illegal immigrants when Congress failed to legislate a solution.



"Since the original launch of SíTV in 2004, Fuse Media has been dedicated to serving the English-speaking Latino audience. Both on and off screen, we have come to know the Dreamers on a personal level, well beyond the current political conversation," said Schwimmer. "Vital to our country, Dreamers are hard-working people with families who bring a diverse background that makes our country richer in every way.



"The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program promised these young people the opportunity to work, study, pay taxes and give back to their communities - all without the threat of deportation. This week, that promise was broken. Fuse stands behind the Dreamers and urges Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that represents the same American values exhibited by the Dreamers every day in their contributions to our country."



Programmers to the Hispanic community have generally been standing with the "dreamers" in opposition to the President's executive order Trumping Obama's executive order. Trump has also said Congress needs to weigh in with a solution that does not punish the children of immigrants for their parent's actions. But he also said that "there can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will."