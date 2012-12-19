Further Delay In Voting Clyburn Nomination

At press time, the Senate Commerce Committee

had still not voted on the nomination of Mignon Clyburn to a full, six-year

term on the FCC. Also awaiting a vote is the nomination of Joshua Wright as the

new Republican commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Clyburn

sailed through her confirmation hearing -- Wright got a little pushback on hiswritings about the limits of FTC authority -- though both are expected to be confirmed. The

committee had slated a vote on the nominations Dec. 18, but the death of

Senator Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) caused that to be postponed.

According

to a committee source, there was a second attempt late Wednesday to vote the

nominations in a break from Senate floor business, but they lacked a quorum, so

no vote.

A

vote is not expected tomorrow, said the source, with folks expected to be

paying their respects to the late chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee,

whose body is lying in state in the Rotunda, after which a service is planned.

Clyburn's

current term expired June 30, 2012, but she could

continue serving through the next Congress ( the end of 2013) unless a

replacement were nominated and confirmed. She joined the FCC in 2009, filling

the unexpired term of Democrat Jonathan Adelstein, who exited to head the Rural

Utilities Service (RUS).