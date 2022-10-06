FuboTV Reaches Carriage Deal With Altitude Sports in Denver

FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states will be able to watch the Colorado Avalanche defend the Stanley Cup on Altitude Sports.

FuboTV said it reached a carriage deal with Altitude Sports which will enable it to stream games of the Denver Nuggets and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Altitude Sports has been blacked out on Comcast Cable since 2019.

The regional sports network will be available on FuboTV in 10 Rocky Mountain states just before the starts of the NBA and NHL seasons.

Altitude will have 74 regular-season games from the NBA’s Nuggets and 69 regular-season Avalanche NHL games. It also will have Colorado Mammoth lacrosse games.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to expand FuboTV’s leading sports coverage with the addition of Altitude Sports and bring fans of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Mammoth an affordable streaming option in the seasons ahead,” said Todd Mathers, senior VP, content strategy and acquisition, FuboTV. “FuboTV is a leading choice for hometown sports, alongside our national and international sports coverage. Today’s distribution partnership means fans across the Rockies will be able to stream all available home games for some of the most loved teams in the region.”

FuboTV now carries a dozen regional sports networks in its base package. It streams more than 50,000 live sporting events annually.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Altitude Sports will be added to FuboTV’s Pro Package,” said Matt Hutchings, president and CEO of KSE Media Ventures. “FuboTV becomes the newest streaming option for our fans as we continue to expand Altitude’s distribution throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Best of all, FuboTV values those fans and provides them a great option for following their hometown teams.” ■