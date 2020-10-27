Fubo TV Agrees to Carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Sports oriented streaming service fuboTV has reached an agreement to carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Region, the TV home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The regional sports network will be available ahead of the start of the 2020/21 NHL season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, our goal is to offer consumers regional sports networks with leading local market position and full team coverage, at pricing customers can afford,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “Therefore, we are excited to bring full home coverage of Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins to their fans with our new agreement with AT&T Sports Networks. fuboTV is now a great choice for sports fans in Pittsburgh and, with our leading live sports, news and entertainment content portfolio, there is something for everyone at home to watch and enjoy.”

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh's coverage includes over 225 live regular season games of both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as other ancillary programming and behind the scenes content. The RSN is available throughout the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in portions of New York, Ohio and Maryland.

The agreement increases fuboTV’s local coverage in Pittsburgh, where it already carries CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates alongside national sports networks including ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network and the ACC Network.

“We are thrilled to announce this deal with fuboTV and give fans even more options to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins in their home market,” said Nina Kinch, VP of affiliate relations for AT&T Sports Networks. “Both teams have enormous fan bases and we have had a lot of demand to bring these teams to OTT providers. We are very excited that customers will now have that option with fuboTV.”

fuboTV will carry AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh as part of its base fubo subscription package, fubo Standard.