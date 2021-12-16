Fubo Sports Network Launches 'The Gaming Society Football Show' Series Featuring Michael Vick

Fubo Sports Network will telecast The Gaming Society Football Show featuring former All-Pro quarterback Michael Vick beginning December 16, the network said Thursday.

The weekly "vodcast" show, produced by sports betting platform Gaming Society, will feature Vick and sports betting expert Dave Anderson discussing the week's upcoming football games, including betting insights and fantasy plays, according to the service.

“We’re excited to welcome Gaming Society to Fubo Sports Network and bring even more entertainment featuring the voice of the athlete to fans,” said Fubo Sports Network head of original programming Pamela Duckworth in a statement. “Michael Vick and Dave Anderson have a fresh perspective on professional football plus sports betting, making their show a perfect fit for our lineup of vodcasts and podcasts."

Added Gaming Society co-founder Jaymee Messler: “The Gaming Society Football Show takes an approach to sports betting that resonates with every fan who loves football. Dave and Mike's undeniable chemistry, athlete perspective and compelling storytelling help make sports betting more relatable, inclusive and easy to understand, underscoring Gaming Society’s mission. We’re thrilled to partner with Fubo Sports Network to bring the show to an even wider audience.” ■