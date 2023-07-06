Fubo Names Dan Sormaz To Senior VP, Design, Post

Fubo said it hired Dan Sormaz as senior VP design.

Dan Sormaz (Image credit: Fubo)

Sormaz will be responsible for how customers interact with and experience Fubo’s live TV and streaming products.

Most recently at Sorare, a Web3 startup that works with the NBA, MLB and Premier League, Sormaz spent 10 years at Spotify. He replaces Dave Yoon, who left the company, and reports to Mike Berkley, chief product officer at Fubo.

“Dan is not only the best design leader in media that I know, he is also a great product strategist,” said Berkely. “I partnered closely with Dan at Spotify for several years and am so thrilled for him to lead our design team at Fubo. With the proliferation of so many streaming apps, the TV industry has become very fragmented and is not aligned with consumer needs. We believe Fubo’s aggregated content model solves this issue and, with Dan guiding us on delivering an intuitive and useful user experience, we are confident that we can evolve how consumers watch television.”

Sormaz’s appointment comes as Fubo aims to to build its vision for the most intuitive and personalized TV experience for the consumer. The company is harnessing its proprietary AI and computer vision technology, acquired through its 2021 purchase of Edisn.ai, to make the product experience more interactive and useful.

“Fubo really hits the sweet spot for me. I am so passionate about streaming, having spent more than a decade in that world across music, podcasts and video/TV, and I am a huge sports fan,” said Sormaz. “User experiences for streaming services reflect the ever-changing world around them. With an evolving content landscape, shifting consumer behaviors and emerging new technology, I believe we're entering an exciting new era for TV streaming UX. I am looking forward to reuniting with Mike and working with the fantastic Fubo team to build what’s next for TV.”