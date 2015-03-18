FTC's Rich: Title II Made Consumers Less Safe

Jessica Rich, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection, told Congress Wednesday that the FCC's decision to reclassify ISPs under Title II had made it harder to protect consumers.

That came in a House hearing on new data breach and security legislation in the House Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee.

Rich said the FTC has taken no position on the reclassification, but she said it has had the effect of removing broadband service from the FTC's purview over data privacy and security. That, she said, meant the FTC can do less to protect consumers under Title II reclassification than it was able to do before.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

