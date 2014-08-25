FTC/DOJ OK With Liberty/All3Media

Liberty has gotten a clean bill of antitrust health for its proposed purchase of international production company All3Media for close to a billion dollars.

That came in a notice of early termination from the Federal Trade Commission, which means that the feds have completed their Hart Scott Rodino antitrust review of the deal without finding any reason to condition or file suit against it.

All3Media's shows include Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Undercover Boss, Skins and Cash Cab New York and about 8,000 hours of library content.

Story originally appeared on Multichannel.com.