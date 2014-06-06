FTC/DOJ OK With KTVK/KASW Sale

Meredith's approximately $130 million purchase of KTVK and KASW in Phoenix from Gannett has gotten early termination of its antitrust review.

That came in a notice Friday from the Federal Trade Commission, which puts out a list of the deals submitted for review that will not require conditions or be blocked by either the FTC or Justice, which vet deals over a $75 million valuation for possible anticompetitive concerns.

Since the FCC usually coordinates its public interest review with Justice—which traditionally handles TV station antitrust reviews—the deal is likely to get a clean bill of health from the FCC, too, though an FCC spokesperson said the deal is "still under review."