FTC/DOJ OK With KTVK/KASW Sale
Meredith's approximately $130 million purchase of KTVK and KASW in Phoenix from Gannett has gotten early termination of its antitrust review.
That came in a notice Friday from the Federal Trade Commission, which puts out a list of the deals submitted for review that will not require conditions or be blocked by either the FTC or Justice, which vet deals over a $75 million valuation for possible anticompetitive concerns.
Since the FCC usually coordinates its public interest review with Justice—which traditionally handles TV station antitrust reviews—the deal is likely to get a clean bill of health from the FCC, too, though an FCC spokesperson said the deal is "still under review."
