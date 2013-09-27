FTC Will 'Troll' for Patent Assertion Entities

The Federal Trade Commission has voted 4-0

to collect information from about 25 Patent Assertion Entities (PAE's), or so-called

"patent trolls."

After it collects

comment on that proposal, it plans to compel information from the companies in

an effort to "better understand how they impact innovation and

competition." PAE's buy patents and

then attempt to enforce them against companies already using the patented

technologies.

With PAE litigation on the

rise, said the FTC, it is important to get a better handle on how PAE's operate. The FTC

pointed out that studies to date have relied primarily on public data, but that

it has the authority to collect nonpublic data including "licensing

agreements, patent acquisition information, and cost and revenue data,"

which could shine a stronger light on PAE practices.

To compare those

practices with patent protection activity by other patent owners, the FTC also

plans to seek info from more than a dozen entities asserting patents in the

wireless communications sector.