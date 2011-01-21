FTC Ups Threshhold for Merger Reviews

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has upped the threshold for antitrust merger reviews, which it is required to assess annually and adjust according to changes in the GNP.

The threshhold has been increased from $63.4 million to $66 million, meaning that any merger valued at over $66 million must submit itself for antitrust review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Mergers of any size involving the transfer of FCC licenses must still submit their meld's for approval with that commission.



