FTC Taking Action Against Deceptive Dealers

The Federal Trade Commission is starting off the New Year in high gear. On Thursday it will announce a crackdown on deceptive auto dealer ads. That comes only two days after it announced a new initiative targeted at deceptive diet ad claims.

According to the FTC, it will hold a press conference to announce "Operation Steer Clear," what it calls a "nationwide sweep" against deceptive auto dealership ads.

The FTC did not elaborate in its media alert, beyond saying that "These cases represent the FTC's latest efforts to protect consumers in the auto marketplace." But according to a source familiar with the announcement, it will include the settlement of multiple allegations of deceptive pricing ads involving dealerships both in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Jessica Rich, director of the Los Angeles Department of Consumer Affairs, will be joined at the press conference by Brian Steiger, director of the L.A. Department of Consumer Affairs.