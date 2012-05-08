FTC Steaming Over Streaming Video 'Cramming'

The Federal Trade Commission was busy on the broadband front

Tuesday, seeking over $50 million in restitution from a third-party billing

company it says charged for streaming video and other "enhanced

service" fees placed on consumers' phone bills without their knowledge. It

also settled with Myspace Monday over online privacy policy issues.

The FTC alleges in seeking a civil contempt ruling against

Billing Services Group (BSG), that it placed charges on nearly 1.2 million

phone lines on behalf of a serial "crammer" (someone who places

unauthorized charges on phone bills). Per previous court orders, said the FTC,

BSG cannot facilitate that cramming and "deny responsibility for the harm

they made possible."

The FTC says BSG billed over a quarter of a million

consumers for a streaming video service, but that only 23 movies were streamed,

some of which were by the crammers' employees. In total, between 2006 and 2010,

said the FTC, "BSG illegally billed consumers for nine crammed 'enhanced

services,' including three voicemail services, one streaming video service, two

identity theft protection services, two directory assistance services, and one

job skills training service."

The FTC says BSG's actions violated a 1999 settlement with

the FTC that "prohibits unauthorized billing, misrepresentations to

consumers, and billing for vendors who fail to clearly disclose the terms of

their services."

A BSG spokesperson was not available for comment at press

time.