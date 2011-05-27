FTC Signals Online DisclosureGuideline Update

The Federal Trade Commission is

looking to revise its disclosure guidance for online advertising.

FTC staffers have put out a

request for comments on what changes it could or should make to the "Dot

Com Disclosures" guidelines it issued back in May of 2000.

The goal of those guidelines was

to "provide clear and conspicuous disclosures of information that

consumers needed in order to make informed decisions about goods and services

being offered on the Internet."

But the world has changed

dramatically since then. "Eleven years ago, mobile marketing was just a

vision, there was not an "App" economy, the use of "pop-up blockers" was not

widespread, and online social networking was nowhere as sophisticated or

extensive as it is today," said the FCC in proposing it might be time to

update the guides.

The issues of wired and wireless

online targeted marketing and disclosure are hot topics of late as both the FTC

and Justice Department work on new self-enforcement regimes to protect data

privacy and give online consumers more control over their information and

online experience, like opting in or out of certain targeted ads based on

online activity.

Among the questions the FTC wants

answered include how the guidelines should change to reflect various new

technologies and activities, how screen size of new mobile devices affects

disclosures, what new online advertising research should be included in any

review, and the effect of new selling techniques like Web site operators

compensated for referring consumers to other sites that offer products.

The FTC wants to hear from

interested parties by July 11.