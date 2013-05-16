FTC Signals It Is Sticking With July 1 Date for COPPA Changes

The Federal Trade Commission has signaled that it will not

be postponing the July 1 deadline for companies to come into compliance with

changes in its rule enforcing the COPPA (the Children's Online Privacy

Protection Act).

The Digital Marketing Association, the National Association

of Broadcasters, the Motion Picture Association of America and others hadasked the FTC to delay implementation from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2014, saying

they needed more time to implement the changes.

But earlier this week, the

FTC began sending letters to companies advising them of the July 1 deadline

and what they needed to do to comply.

In December, theFTC unveiled the final version of the FTC's proposed changes and updates,

which includes bringing geolocation, cookies (plug-ins), online user names, and

photos, videos, and audio of kids into the definition of personal information

that can't be collected without parental permission, and brings behavioral

targeting explicitly within the rule. It also makes websites responsible for

third-party collections.

Companies also have to ensure that any third

party receiving information can protect it and its confidentiality and is

abiding by new rules on how it can be kept and stored.