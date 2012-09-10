FTC Settles with Bogus Bug-Extermination Product Marketers
Two companies whose advertising, including Web and
broadcast, claimed that its product could kill or repel bed bugs have agreed to
abide by a Federal Trade Commission order that they stop making those claims.
In a settlement with the FTC that must still be approved by
the a Northern California District court, the RMB Group and the principles of
Cedarcide Industries are enjoined from making marketing claims that their
products, Rest Easy and Best Yet! bed bug and head lice treatments could
prevent or eliminate infestations using cinnamon, lemongrass, peppermint, and
clove and cedar oils.
RGB also agreed to pay over $250,000 to the government,
though that was suspended due to inability to pay.
The FTC charged both marketing companies, as well as their
principals, with deceptive advertising for claims they could prevent bed bug
infestations. Cedarcide defendants also were charged with deceptive claims of
preventing head lice infestations, as well as that the government endorsed and
was affiliated with their product -- it claimed the product was developed for
the military at the behest of the USDA, both of which were bogus, said the
FTC.
Bed bugs are a growing health problem and the FTC directs
consumers to its site for a primer on what to watch out for, including
marketers who could "suck [them] dry financially."
