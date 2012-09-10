FTC Settles with Bogus Bug-Extermination Product Marketers

Two companies whose advertising, including Web and

broadcast, claimed that its product could kill or repel bed bugs have agreed to

abide by a Federal Trade Commission order that they stop making those claims.

In a settlement with the FTC that must still be approved by

the a Northern California District court, the RMB Group and the principles of

Cedarcide Industries are enjoined from making marketing claims that their

products, Rest Easy and Best Yet! bed bug and head lice treatments could

prevent or eliminate infestations using cinnamon, lemongrass, peppermint, and

clove and cedar oils.

RGB also agreed to pay over $250,000 to the government,

though that was suspended due to inability to pay.

The FTC charged both marketing companies, as well as their

principals, with deceptive advertising for claims they could prevent bed bug

infestations. Cedarcide defendants also were charged with deceptive claims of

preventing head lice infestations, as well as that the government endorsed and

was affiliated with their product -- it claimed the product was developed for

the military at the behest of the USDA, both of which were bogus, said the

FTC.

Bed bugs are a growing health problem and the FTC directs

consumers to its site for a primer on what to watch out for, including

marketers who could "suck [them] dry financially."