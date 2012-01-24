FTC Revises Antitrust Review Threshold

"FTC Announces Revised Thresholds for Clayton Act Antitrust Reviews," the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday, although the reality was somewhat less breathtaking than the headline suggests.

The commission annually revises the merger value figure that triggers antitrust review. Currently, deals valued at least $66 million must be submitted for review to the FTC/Justice per the Clayton Act.

The commission has now revised that threshold to $68.2 million based on changes in the GNP. The vote to approve the change was 4-0 (the fifth FTC commissioner still awaits confirmation).

The new threshold will apply to transactions that close 30 days after publication of the change in the Federal Register.