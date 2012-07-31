FTC Rescinds Policy Statement on Monetary Remedies in Competition Cases

The Federal Trade Commission is giving notice that it will

use its discretion on levying monetary remedies in competition cases rather

than being tied to a previous policy statement.

The commission voted 4-1 to rescind a policy statement

issued by a majority Republican commission in 2003 -- though on a 5-0 vote -- that

limited monetary remedies, including disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.

"Although intended to clarify past commission views on

this topic, the practical effect of the policy statement was to create an

overly restrictive view of the commission's options for equitable

remedies," said the commission in a statement. "Accordingly, the commission

withdraws the policy statement and will rely instead upon existing law, which

provides sufficient guidance on the use of monetary equitable remedies."

New Republican commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen was the lone

dissenting vote. "Rescinding the bipartisan policy statement signals that

the commission will be seeking disgorgement in circumstances in which the

three-part test heretofore utilized under the statement is not met, such as

where the alleged antitrust violation is not clear or where other remedies

would be sufficient to address the violation."