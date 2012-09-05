FTC Releases Mobile App Guidelines

Administration officials, industry stakeholders and public

interest groups continue to work on mobile app privacy guidelines, but in the

meantime, the Federal Trade Commission Wednesday published a guide to help

developers comply with current truth in advertising requirements and

"basic privacy principles."

"Marketing

Your Mobile App: Get It Right from the Start," which was endorsed

Wednesday by CTIA: The Wireless Association, suggested the following rules of

the road that all app developers should "consider."

They are: "tell the truth about what your app can do;

build privacy considerations in from the start; offer choices that are easy to

find and easy to use; honor your privacy promises; protect kids' privacy;

collect sensitive information only with consent; and keep user data secure."

CTIA endorsed the guidelines, but suggested they were a case

of already there/doing that. "These guidelines are based on the FTC's

well-established Fair Information Practices, which have also been covered for

several years in CTIA's Wireless Consumer Code and Location Based Service

Guidelines," the group said. "Whether it's around consumers' privacy,

including kids and COPPA to disclosing information clearly and conspicuously,

CTIA has been and will continue to be strong advocates and supporters of these

practices."

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration is hosting a series of stakeholder meetings to come up with ways

to bake such protections into a privacy Bill of Rights, with their initial

focus on mobile apps.