FTC Ponders Mobile, Online Privacy Disclosures

Cable operators looking at mobility as a big value added

will want to pencil in May 30 on their calendars. That is when the Federal

Trade Commission is holding its workshop on what privacy disclosures are

required for location-based and other online advertising.

Mobility was a hot topic on the Cable Show's opening day

with the news that Comcast, Bright House, Time Warner Cable, Cox and

Cablevision were launching a CableWiFi co-branding initiative to share their

some 50,000 hot spots, an effort given a shout-out by TWC chairman Glenn Britt

at Monday's opening session.

At Monday's opening session, Britt said that smartphones are

clearly one of the multiple screens in play for cable content, particularly

short form.

It will also be a hot topic at the FTC, as the commission

gets input on new guidelines for advertising and privacy disclosures for online

and mobile ads.

It has been a dozen years since the FTC first issues its Dot

Com Disclosures guidance. Since then, issues including location-based tracking

and fitting "short, effective, and accessible" on smartphones have

prompted the rethink.

The commission last May launched the effort to revise the

guidance, saying they would be necessary to reflect "dramatic"

changes since the guidelines were

issued.

The day-long workshop, which will be used to update that

guidance, will include online advertisers, federal and state officials,

activist group representatives. Among the panel topics are mobile advertising

disclosures, and mobile privacy disclosures, and social media advertising

disclosures.

Among the likely topics of discussion:

Effective disclosures on social media platforms.

Appropriately, the FTC will be accepting input on that and other topics via its

Facebook page;

Disclosures on mobile devices, including when used for

texting, that limit the space for disclosure;

How to retain disclosures whey an ad is aggregated on a

dashboard or retweeted;

How to disclose hyperlinks, hashtags, click-throughs, icons,

and others; and

How to create "short, effective, and accessible"

privacy disclosures on mobile devices.

Click here to check out the final agenda.