FTC Okays Sinclair's Tennis Channel Buy

The government has no problem with Sinclair's purchase of the Tennis Channel, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which paves the way for its closing.

Sinclair struck a deal last month to buy the channel for $350 million, expanding its cable footprint beyond the NewsChannel 8 news net it picked up in the Allbritton purchase.

The FTC Thursday included the deal on its list of transactions granted early termination of their Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review.

Any deal valued north of approximately $75 million must get such a review. Early termination means neither the Justice Department nor the FTC, which releases the list, has found any reason to block or condition the deal.

The merger does not involve the transfer of FCC licenses, so the commission does not have to weigh in on the public interest benefits.