FTC OK With Yahoo Purchase of Tumblr
The Federal Trade Commission Friday signaled it has no
antitrust concerns with Yahoo's$1.1 billion purchase of social media/microblogging site Tumblr.
It granted the deal early termination, which means the FTC
has concluded its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review early with no plans to
file suit against the deal or add conditions in a settlement.
The deal boosts Yahoo's mobile presence and
monthly visits. Tumblr allows for the posting of multimedia to short-form
blogs.
