FTC OK With Yahoo Purchase of Tumblr

The Federal Trade Commission Friday signaled it has no

antitrust concerns with Yahoo's$1.1 billion purchase of social media/microblogging site Tumblr.

It granted the deal early termination, which means the FTC

has concluded its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review early with no plans to

file suit against the deal or add conditions in a settlement.

The deal boosts Yahoo's mobile presence and

monthly visits. Tumblr allows for the posting of multimedia to short-form

blogs.