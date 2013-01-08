FTC OK With Starz Spin-Off

The Federal Trade Commission has no problem with Liberty

Media's spinoff of its Starz premium movie channel into a separate stock.

That came in an early termination notice from the FTC on

Tuesday. That means it is ending its competition review of the restructuring

early because it has no competitive issues with the internal restructuring of

the company.

Liberty

last summer announced it would spin off Starz into a separate, publicly

traded company.

Actually, Starz is the technical "spinner," with

the other assets, see below, spun off into Liberty Media Spinco, which will be

renamed Liberty Media Corp., while the existing Liberty Media becomes Starz

LLC.

The company was looking to create a pure play media company

built on Starz and get better value from Wall Street for that and its other

businesses by "reducing the complexity currently involved in understanding

the disparate businesses, assets and liabilities."

Those other assets include Atlanta National League Baseball

Club, Inc. and TruePosition, Inc., equity stakes in Sirius XM Radio and Live

Nation Entertainment, and minority investments in Barnes & Noble, Time

Warner, Time Warner Cable, Viacom and Sprint Nextel Corp.

Liberty has set Jan. 11 as the date of the spin-off.