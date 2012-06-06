FTC OK With Media General Newspaper Spinoff

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department have no issues with Media General's sale of its newspapers to Berkshire Hathaway, part of the company's strategy to focus on digital and broadcast content delivery.



The FTC, which divvies up antirust deal reviews with Justice, Wednesday granted the transaction early termination status, which means the FTC is done with its antitrust review and finds no reason to block the deal or seek conditions.



Media General struck the deal last month to sell most of its newspapers to the investment company for $142 million, which Media General said would help accelerate its focus on broadcast TV, including mobile DTV.