FTC OK With IAC-Angie's List Deal

The federal government doesn't have any antitrust issues with Barry Diller-controlled IAC's purchase of home services recommendation/review website Angie's List.

That came in an early termination notification from the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC and Justice Department divide up antitrust reviews, and the notification means neither found any reason to block or condition the deal.

IAC announcedMay 1it had a deal to combine Angie's List with IAC's HomeAdvisor into a new company, ANGI Homeservices, in a deal valued at north of $500 million according to reports at the time.

The deal has been approved by both boards and was targeted for a fourth-quarter 2017 close. The clean bill of antitrust health should help.