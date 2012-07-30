FTC OK With Disney Purchase of NBCU's A+E Stake

The government Monday signaled it had no antitrust issues

with Disney's $3 billion purchase of NBCU's 15% stake in A+E.

That came in an early termination notice issued by the

Federal Trade Commission, which was vetting the deal. That notice means that

the FTC has terminated its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review of the deal and

plans no action to block or modify the deal.

The

deal, which was announced earlier this month and is expected to close in

the second half of the year, gives Disney and Hearst a 50% share each in the

cable company and its networks.