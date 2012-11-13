FTC Names Acting General Counsel
The Federal Trade Commission has named David Shonka acting
general counsel of the agency. General Counsel Willard Tom announced Tuesday he
is leaving to return to the private sector.
Shonka has been principal deputy general counsel since 2008
and was acting general counsel before Tom joined the agency three years ago.
In addition, FTC chairman Jon Leibowitz announced Tuesday
that acting chief privacy officer Peter Miller has had the "acting"
removed from his title.
