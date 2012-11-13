FTC Names Acting General Counsel

The Federal Trade Commission has named David Shonka acting

general counsel of the agency. General Counsel Willard Tom announced Tuesday he

is leaving to return to the private sector.

Shonka has been principal deputy general counsel since 2008

and was acting general counsel before Tom joined the agency three years ago.

In addition, FTC chairman Jon Leibowitz announced Tuesday

that acting chief privacy officer Peter Miller has had the "acting"

removed from his title.