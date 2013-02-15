FTC Moving COPPA Under Privacy Division

A Federal Trade Commission source has confirmed that the

agency is in the process of moving enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy

Protection Act from its Advertising Practices division to it Privacy and

Identity Protection (PIP) division. The move, launched by outgoing chairman Jon

Leibowitz, will take several months, according to the source.

That will mean some shuffling of oversight duties, but

beyond that, it also puts children's online protection rule enforcement

alongside other privacy protection issues.

"The idea is to centralize the privacy programs under

one roof," said the source, "so that the COPPA side can take

advantage of the expertise that the privacy division already has."

The move makes sense, given that PIP was not around when

COPPA was first adopted in 1996. The law restricts how kids younger than 13 can

be tracked and marketed to online.

TheFTC recently issued updates to its enforcement that strengthen the

protections, including by bringing geolocation, cookies (plug-ins) and

behavioral targeting explicitly within the rules.

Updating COPPA for the digital age has been one of the key

goals of Leibowitz's tenure at the agency.