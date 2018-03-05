FTC Marks COPPA Birthday With Twitter Chat

The Federal Trade Commission will take to Twitter Tuesday (March 6) to mark the 20th anniversary of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.



That comes as the FTC prepares to expand its authority over broadband privacy and security and ISP business practices thanks to the FCC's rollback of network neutrality rules.



The Twitter chat (follow it via @FTC or #COPPAchat) will start at 3 p.m. ET.



COPPA imposes "certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to children under 13 years of age, and on operators of other websites or online services that have actual knowledge that they are collecting personal information online from a child under 13 years of age."



Those include parental consent for collection of personal info from children and review of that info, a prohibition on conditioning a child's participation on the collection of their personal info, security of that collection and data retention/deletion requirements.