FTC: Lawsuits Filed Against Sites Selling Acai BerryWeight-Loss Pills

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that lawsuits are

being filed across the country against Web sites imitating news sites to

sell acai berry weight-loss pills.

"The "reporters" on these sites supposedly have done

independent evaluations of acai berry supplements, and claim that the

products cause major weight loss in a short period of time with no diet or

exercise. In reality the websites are deceptive advertisements placed by

third-party or "affiliate" marketers," said the FTC Friday.

The state of Illinois

is filing a separate case against a marketing affiliate of acai berry

supplements.

A link on one Acai Berry Web site to the claim that Fox

News had rated it "the #1 Superfood" was no longer live Friday with a

notice that the account had been terminated, though the site still trumpeted

"as seen on CNN, ABC, and more."

The berries have gotten a lot of press for being cures of

everything from obesity to impotence. However, stories on the real CNN and ABC

included ones about Oprah and Dr. Oz suing acai berry marketers for

implying they endorsed the products (ABC), and a CNN story about public

interest groups claiming the acai berry diet claims were unsubstantiated.

The FTC has made a priority of fighting bogus

diet/supplement claims because of their risks.