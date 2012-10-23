FTC Issues Guidelines for Facial Recognition

The Federal Trade Commission has issued best practices

guidelines for facial recognition software, including that consumer privacy

be baked into the design, that reasonable security measures be developed and

used, and that digital signage that uses the technology not be set up where

kids congregate.

FTC points out that the software can be used to determine

gender and age for targeted ads or gauging their reaction to a video game or movie.

The guidelines also recommend that consumers be informed of

when facial recognition is being used and have a choice as to whether that data

is collected or not, including making that choice an opt-in when they use the

data collected for a purpose other than that originally stated, and when they

use it to identify a consumer to someone who could not otherwise identify them

without that data.

"Fortunately, the commercial use of facial recognition

technologies is still young. This creates a unique opportunity to ensure

that as this industry grows, it does so in a way that respects the privacy

interests of consumers while preserving the beneficial uses the technology has

to offer," the report says.

The fact that the technology is so new was one reason that

commissioner J. Thomas Rosch dissented. "I disagree with the adoption of

'best practices' on the ground that facial recognition may be misused. There is

nothing to establish that this misconduct has occurred or even that it is likely

to occur in the near future. It is at least premature for anyone, much less the

Commission, to suggest to businesses that they should adopt as 'best practices'

safeguards that may be costly and inefficient against misconduct that may never

occur," he said.

Rosch was also concerned that the staff recommended that

facial recognition fall under the "unfairness" prong, rather than the

"deception" prong, of the FTC's consumer protection rules. That prong is

generally reserved for "substantial injury," which he says the report

does not justify.

"In summary, I do not believe that such far-reaching

conclusions and recommendations can be justified at this time."

The FTC report makes clear that the guidelines, to the

extent that they extend beyond what is currently enforceable under FTC rules,

are "not intended to serve as a template for law enforcement actions or

regulations under laws currently enforced by the FTC."

Information Technology & Innovation Foundation senior

analyst Daniel Castro had concerns about the direction the report was taking.

"Policymakers should not create technology-specific rules for facial

recognition," he said in a statement. "Facial recognition technology

belongs to a larger class of biometric technology that should be treated the

same. In addition, facial recognition has many benefits, from improving

security to automating tasks to personalizing transactions."

"Rather than attempting to create rules based on false

assumptions about anonymity, the FTC would be more effective if it promoted a

robust harms-based approach to the use of biometric information that works to

identify and close any potential gaps in current law. This would help ensure

that individuals are fully protected against potential abuses, while not

creating roadblocks to innovation for new technology."