FTC Investigating Mobile App Companies Over Kids' Data Collection

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that it is

launching investigations of companies employing kids' mobile apps to see if

their policies have violated the FTC Act's prohibitions on unfair and deceptive

practices or the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Jessica Rich, associate director, FTC Division of Financial

Practices, would not say which companies those were, or how many.

The announcement of the investigations came in a press

conference announcing the results of a second FTC survey that found that app

stores and creators were not providing sufficient information and notice about

what information the apps were collecting, how it was being used, and with whom

it was being shared. That included interactive elements that allowed kids' info

to be shared or offered them products to buy.

The survey prompted the follow-up investigations to see if

any of the practices uncovered in the study actually violated any laws and

required enforcement actions.

"The results of the survey are disappointing," the

report concludes. "Industry appears to have made little or no progress in

improving its disclosures since the first kids' app survey was conducted, and

the new survey confirms that undisclosed sharing is occurring on a frequent

basis."

Rich said the report should light a fire under app

developers and stores' efforts to provide more and better info. That includes

the multistakeholder meetings involving FTC, the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration and industry are holding to try and come up with

voluntary codes of mobile app privacy conduct per an administration initiative

to establish a privacy bill of rights.

The FTC report was a follow-up to a February report

that was similarly critical, and Rich suggested it showed no improvement. She

said the FTC was planning a third report and said the second report should

"light a fire" under the industry to do a better job of informing

parents before the third report was conducted.

Asked whether any actual harm had resulted from the app

practices identified in the report, Rich said that kids received ads that was

not disclosed to parents, "which many parents don't like," and added

there was "potential" for "great privacy concerns." Among

those were the sharing of phone numbers, geolocation information and device IDs,

all of which could be used to build extensive online profiles.

The FTC is expected soon to adopt changes to its enforcement

of COPPA that would include geolocation and personal identifiers as covered

under the act.

The study was based on a random selection of 200 apps from a

list of the top 480 apps from each of the two app stores, Apple and Google Play

(formerly Android).

Among the findings in the study, tabbed "Mobile

Apps for Kids: Disclosures Still Not Making the Grade":

Nearly 60% of the apps transmitted device IDs to the app

developer, ad networks, analytics firms or other third parties.

Only a fifth of the apps disclosed any information on their privacy practices.

58% of the apps contained advertising, while only 15% indicated that would be

the case before download.

22% of the apps had links to social networks, while only 9% disclosed that

fact.

17% contained ability to purchase virtual goods at prices up to $30.

"Although both stores provided certain indicators when an app contains

in-app purchasing capabilities," the study found, "these indicators

are not always prominent and, even if noticed, may be hard for many parents to

understand."

"This report reveals widespread disregard for

children's privacy rules," said American University professor Kathryn

Montgomery, who was instrumental in original children's online privacy

protection legislation. "In the rapidly growing children's mobile market,

companies are seizing on new ways to target children, unleashing a growing

arsenal of interactive techniques, including geo-location and use of personal

contact data. It is clear that there is an urgent need for the FTC to

update its COPPA regulations and to engage in ongoing enforcement."

CTIA: The Wireless Association suggested that there were

privacy policies out there to be reviewed by parents and kids.

"While we have not had sufficient time to review the entire

FTC report, CTIA reaffirms its members' commitment to honoring and respecting

consumers' privacy and offering them a variety of safeguards. Those include

numerous built-in security features and the ability to better understand how to

manage their information that's shared through wireless devices and services.

"As the wireless industry remains dedicated to ensuring

users' privacy, it's important that wireless users, especially parents and

children, talk with each other about how wireless devices are being used, what

information is being accessed on them and to make themselves aware of the

privacy policies made available by wireless service providers, social networks

and apps. Families should also create appropriate rules for children's use of wireless

devices and services. Our website, GrowingWireless.com, can be a helpful

resource for parents and children to know how to be responsible and safe

wireless users."