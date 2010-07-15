FTC To Include Teen-Targeted Measures In Online Privacy Recommendations

Look for

the Federal Trade Commission's upcoming online privacy recommendations to

suggest increased online privacy protections for teenagers 13 and up, but not

to simply graft the parental notification/consent model in child online

protection law onto older kids.

That word

came in prepared testimony by Jessica Rich, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau

of Consumer

Protection, in a Senate Commerce Committee on "Protecting Youth in an

Online World."

Referencing

the FTC's planned privacy recommendations stemming from its roundtable

discussions, Rich said that "The Commission expects that the privacy

proposals emerging from this initiative will provide teens both a greater

understanding of how their data is used and a greater ability to control such

data."

The

commission has been holding roundtable discussions on how to protect privacy in

a digital world, and has sought comment on how and if it should modify its

enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Rich also

said that the commission "is available to work with the committee" if

it decides it wants to legislate increased protections for teens.

The FTC

announced in March a review of its rules implementing the Children's Online

Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The Bush FTC reviewed the 2000 rule back in

2005 and decided it didn't need any updating. But the current FTC

"believes that changes to the online environment over the past five years,

including children's increasing use of mobile technology to access the

Internet, warrant reexamining the rule."

COPPA's

protections, primarily requiring operators to get parental permission before

they collect, use, or disclose personal information, apply to children under

13. Rich suggested that simply applying that same parental notice and consent

model would be difficult to simply apply to teens.

During the

hearing, Rich told Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) that she did

not think teens had the decision-making capacities of adults, but that the FTC

was "very skeptical" that the COPPA model would apply to teens, who

are more likely to alter info to bypass consent. But she echoed

her prepared testimony that the FTC would work with the committee if it wants to

come up with a different model.

Rockefeller

said he thought the subject of online protection was a "game

changer," saying he thought it wasn't just about educating parents, but

about "scaring the hell out of them" about what their kids are doing

that they don't know about. "We agree that the privacy and safety of teens

is immensely important."

Rockefeller

said he wanted to see a "more aggressive attitude on intervention" from

the wireless communications industry. Rockefeller was responding in part to K.

Dane Snowden, VP of CTIA-The Wireless Association, who emphasized education and

information.

But the

senator did not reserve his criticism to the wireless industry. He pointed out

that the movie industry several years ago did not offer up a serious effort to

combat sex and violence, and that the cable companies "do not monitor

their content." He said that those cable companies say they are giving consumers

what they want, but that was not the case. "They give them what they teach

their watchers to want to watch," he said, admitting it was not

Shakespeare, but saying he had made his point.