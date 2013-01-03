FTC: Google Search Ranking Does Not Violate Law

The Federal Trade Commission Thursday closed its almost two-year-long

investigation of Google's search and advertising businesses with a settlement,

rather than prosecution, based on Google's promises to change some of its

business practices to resolve allegations of anticompetitive conduct.

The FTC concluded that Google's search rankings, on balance,

were to improve consumer experience rather than bias them anti-competitively in

favor of Google content and closed the investigation saying Google's conduct

did not violate American law that the FTC applies -- the vote was 5-0. Google

volunteered to make some changes to that experience, however, including not

scrapping competitor's data or disfavoring clients who advertise on other

platforms. For example, websites can opt out of specialized search without

being demoted in organic searches.

Those Google promises are legally enforceable and binding

commitments, FTC chairman Jon Leibowitz said. He said the search investigation

was closed because the evidence of the FTC's extensive investigation did not

support the claim that prominent display of its own content in searches was

undertaken without legitimate justification.

In a separate settlement order (in a 4-1 vote), the FTC also

required Google to make the standard essential patents (SEP) it bought from

Motorola available on fair terms to competitors, including trying to resolve disputes "through a neutral third party before seeking injunctions."

Leibowitz said he did not think Google was getting off the

hook with the finding its search was not actionably anticompetitive. He said antitrust regulators always want to bring the "big

case," but said that Google had not violated the law and so suggested this

was not going to be that big case. He did say there was some evidence of search

manipulation, but suggested that weighed against the totality of search did not

tip the scales.

"The U.S. Federal Trade Commission today announced it

has closed its investigation into Google after an exhaustive 19-month review

that covered millions of pages of documents and involved many hours of

testimony," Google senior VP and chief legal officer David Drummond blogged

of the decision. "The conclusion is clear: Google's services are good

for users and good for competition."

Drummond also outlined Googles two commitments: "Websites can already opt out of Google Search, and they can now remove content (reviews, for example) from specialized search results pages, such as local, travel and shopping; advertisers can already export their ad campaigns from Google AdWords. They will now be able to mix and copy ad campaign data within third-party services that use our AdWords API."

Some company critics had pointed to Google's control over

where companies and ads rank in searches as comparable to the ISP control of

Internet on- and off-ramps that the government regulated against in the FCC

network neutrality rules. For its part, Google has said it is simply doing what

is best for the consumer and providing the most relevant responses as rapidly

as possible.

In a Senate Commerce Committee hearing inSeptember 2011, the Judiciary Committee's Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman

Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) teed up the key question -- whether Google was biasing its

search results or simply presenting them in the best way to get consumers from

its site to their Web destination, and whether there was an inherent conflict

now that Google had gone on a buying binge and morphed from a search company to

an Internet conglomerate.

In follow-up written answers to the Hill following that

hearing, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt had asserted that Google was

not dominant in search, arguing that its competitors are not just general

search engines -- Bing, Yahoo -- but specialized search engines, social

networks and mobile apps. He also backed off his characterization of Google at

the hearing as "in the area" of legal definitions of monopoly.

"Google has none of the characteristics that I associate with market power,"

he wrote. But, as he did at the hearing, he again suggested in the letter that

that was an issue for a court to decide.

The FTC concluded that a court prosecution was not

appropriate given its conclusion that Google search ranking on balance was to

improve customer experience, not bias search in violation of the law.

That decision did not sit well with Google critics looking

for stronger action out of the government.

"The FTC's reported closing of its Google search bias

investigation, with no real enforceable settlement mechanism, and a special new

self-enforcement antitrust precedent apparently only available to Google,

raises serious questions about the integrity of the FTC's law enforcement

process and whether the FTC accords Google with special treatment not available

to other companies," blogged arguably Google's strongest critic, Scott

Cleland, president of Precursor LLC, on reports the investigation had wrapped.

TheFTC had been under pressure from Congress to look into Google's online

advertising tracking and privacy policies.

Googlelast year agreed to pay an FTC-record $22.5 million to settle charges it

violated an earlier FTC settlement when it misrepresented that it was not

placing tracking cookies or serving up targeted ads to Apple Safari browser

users..

In October, 2011, Google settled with the FTC over charges

it had "used deceptive tactics and violated its privacy promises when it

launched its social network, Google Buzz." In that settlement, Google

promised not to misrepresent "the extent to which consumers can exercise

control over the collection of their information."

Leibowitz said he doesn't think Google will want to go

through that again and that the FTC is in a "trust but verify" mode.