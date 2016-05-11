FTC Gets Top Clarity Award

The Federal Trade Commission's IdentityTheft.gov website has won an award for the clarity of its communications.

The Center for Plain Language awarded its top prize, the Grand ClearMark for the best communications in "plain language," to the site.

“Based on the research conducted as well as the good use of design principles, I’m confident that target users will be able to find, understand, and act confidently using what they learn on this site," said the contest judge. "I’d absolutely use it as an example of effective plain writing and information design!”

The center is a nonprofit with the public service mission of helping government agencies write more clear and understandable documents.

The award was given out May 10 in Washington, D.C.