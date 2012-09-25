FTC Gets Earful on COPPA Revisions

The FTC got plenty of input on the proposed changes to its

rule implementing the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act to protect kids

that FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz has called "tech savvy but judgment

poor." The comment deadline was midnight Monday, Sept. 24.

Those included the concerns of consumer groups that the

rules were not sufficiently tightened, and from cable and wireless operators

that there could be unintended consequences to the changes as proposed,

including putting a crimp in TV Everywhere online delivery of kids content.

The commission reviewed COPPA in 2005 and made no changes,

but this time around has plenty of new proposals, including:

"[U]pdating the definition of 'personal information' to

include geolocation information and certain types of persistent identifiers

used for functions other than the website's internal operations, such as

tracking cookies used for behavioral advertising. In addition, the Commission

proposes modifying the definition of â€˜collection' so operators may allow

children to participate in interactive communities, without parental consent,

so long as the operators take reasonable measures to delete all or virtually

all children's personal information before it is made public.

"[S]eek to streamline and clarify the direct notice

that operators must give parents prior to collecting children's personal

information. The proposed revisions are intended to ensure that key information

will be presented to parents in a succinct â€˜just-in-time' notice, and not just

in a privacy policy.

"[A]dding new methods to obtain verifiable parental

consent, including electronic scans of signed parental consent forms,

video-conferencing, and use of government-issued identification checked against

a database.

"[S]trengthening the Rule's current confidentiality and

security requirements.

"[S]trengthening its oversight of self-regulatory â€˜safe

harbor programs' by requiring them to audit their members at least annually and

report periodically to the Commission the results of those audits."

In a joint filing, the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association and Motion Picture Association of America said the current rules

already strike the right balance and that some of the new changes "would

significantly extend the reach and the burdens of the COPPA regulatory

regime" without a corresponding benefit and, in fact, with a corresponding

adverse impact on the quality and viability of age-appropriate children's

content.

They argue that the FTC should not define a persistent

identifier -- IP address, for example -- as personal information in and of

itself, or if it does, have a more flexible definition of the "support for

internal operations" exception, so that it does not impinge on the

authentication of TV Everywhere delivery of content to kids.

"It is clearly in the public interest -- and consistent

with Congressional goals of encouraging the distribution of such content over

multiple devices and platforms -- to ensure that such innovation is allowed to

blossom on all websites and services," they argue.

In a joint filing, Citizens for Digital Democracy, Consumers

Union, Consumer Federation of America and more than a dozen others were

generally supportive, but were concerned with the proposed limitation of

liability for third-party operators to only situations where they have actual

knowledge or reason to know that they are collecting kids' personal info. They

are strongly opposed to the way the FTC would redefine child-directed websites,

which they say would reduce the number of sites that fall under the definition

of child-directed and create a "gigantic loophole" for Disney, which

proposed the change, resulting in less privacy protection for kids, not

more.

Disney argued that the current definition is overly broad

and treats adults as young children, suggesting instead that the FTC "adopt

a system that would permit websites or online services directed to larger

audiences, specifically those directed to children and families, to

differentiate among users, requiring such sites and services to provide notice

and obtain consent only for users who self-identify as under age 13." The

FTC agreed and proposed a three-part test for qualifying as a child-directed

site.

Ed Markey (D-Mass.), author of the original COPPA bill in

the House, sent

a letter to the commission supporting the changes, particularly extending

privacy protection to mobile devices and geolocation services, but he also said

more is needed.

Markey is also coauthor of a Do Not Track Kids Act that

would ban targeted marketing to kids, and expand the definition of kid from

under 13 to 15 and under. It would also attempt to legislate an "eraser

button" that would allow parents to delete kids personal info from the

Web.

"While the FTC's proposed changes are an important

step, Congress must also take action to ensure that children and teens are

fully protected when they go online," said Markey.