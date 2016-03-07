FTC General Counsel Joins Sidley Austin

Jonathan Nuechterlein, general counsel at the Federal Trade Commission, has joined law firm, Sidley Austin as a partner.

Nuechterlein will be the co-head of the firm's communications regulatory practice. He will also be a member of the antitrust/competition practice.

He had been with the FTC since 2013. His resume includes deputy general counsel at the FCC in 2000-2001 and before that assistant to the solicitor general at the Justice Department. He was also an associate in Sidley Austin in the early 1990's, so it will be a bit of a homecoming.

He is also a former clerk to former Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

Nuechterlein has argued numerous cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which has principal jurisdiction over the FCC.