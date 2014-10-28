FTC Files Complaint Against AT&T 'Throttling'

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint in federal court against AT&T Mobility, alleging the company misled smartphone customers by reducing data speeds, as much as 90%, for millions of customers to whom it had sold "unlimited" data plans.

Filing a court complaint means the FTC “has reason to believe” AT&T is or has been violating the law.

The move comes as the FCC is investigating AT&T and other major mobile carriers for slowing data speeds on plans sold as unlimited, or what FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has characterized as "throttling."

