FTC Draws Praise from Barton, CU for COPPA Proposals

The Federal Trade Commission had some fans Wednesday of its

proposal to tighten/clarify the application of Child Online Privacy ProtectionAct (COPPA) rules to third parties, including advertisers.

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), a longtime champion for child

online protections, including no tracking of kids online, called the FTC's

proposed changes an "important step toward protecting kids online."

But Barton clearly saw it as the beginning of a journey

rather than a destination in itself.

"These proposed changes to COPPA are a step in the right

direction, but I believe that our children need stronger protections included

in the Do Not Track Kids Act, a bill I have introduced with my friend [Rep. Ed]

Markey. As cochair of the Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus [Markey is the other

co-chair], I will continue to stress the importance of allowing consumers to

have control over their personal information, and I hope that more of my

colleagues will join me in this effort."

Consumers Union, which has also pushed for more online

protections, praised the move. "Today's announcement gives more clarity to

website operators and third party information collectors, including Facebook,

plugins, or advertisers, regarding their responsibilities under COPPA,"

the group said. "It is critical that website operators and third party

advertisers alike are held to the same standards when it comes to protecting

our children online. This proposal makes it clear to industry partners that

protecting children's online privacy is a shared priority."