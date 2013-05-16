FTC Clears Sinclair Purchase of Fisher Stations

The Federal trade Commission has no antitrust issues with

Sinclair Broadcasting's purchase of Fisher Communications.

Sinclairsaid in March it had agreed to buy the Fisher's 20 TV stations for $373.3

million.

The FTC Thursday granted the deal early termination, which means

that it found no reason to seek conditions on or try to block the transfer.

The FCC has not yet approved the license transfers.

According to an FCC spokesperson, the deal has a week and a half more on public

notice. The commission allows for a certain period of time for the public to

weigh in on the deal before it makes a decision.

The FTC (or Justice, they divide up the

oversight) vets the deal for antitrust concerns, while the FCC goes beyond to

look at public interest considerations as well as competition issues. An FTC or

DOJ review for potential competition issues, and the requirement that companies

submit the deal for that review, is triggered by any transaction valued at

$70.9 million or more.