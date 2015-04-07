FTC Cited for Bilingual Communications

The Federal Trade Commission is a finalist for a 2015 ClearMark award, which is given out by The Center for Plain Language.

The awards recognize communications provided to consumers in English and Spanish by government agencies, nonprofits and the private sector.

The awards will be given out on May 12 during a banquet at the National Press Club in Washington.

FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez is bilingual and the commission has hosted bilingual debt collection roundtables and translated its consumer education information and releases into Spanish as well as other languages.