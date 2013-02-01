FTC Chair Jon Leibowitz Exiting

As expected, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz

is exiting the FTC after four years atop the agency. He will exit Feb. 15, an

FTC spokesman confirmed, but announced no future plans.



"We extend our gratitude to chairman Leibowitz for his

service to our nation and for his tireless dedication to the ideals of

competition and consumer protection," said National Cable and Telecommunications

Association president Michael Powell. "During his exemplary tenure at the

Federal Trade Commission, Jon has demonstrated that much can be achieved

through tough questions, fair hearing, and a consensus driven process. We wish

him the very best in all his future endeavors."



Leibowitzbacked the FCC's network neutrality rules, which NCTA did not oppose since

the proposed alternative was Title II regs on Internet Access that the cable

industry considered a nuclear option.





Leibowitz presided over a couple of investigations and

eventual settlements with Google over privacy issues, and made revising child

online protection enforcement one of his key goals. He also helmed new food

industry marketing guidelines. Leibowitz emphasized "vigorous"

self-regulation in the area of online privacy, and tended to give industry credit

for efforts in that direction, but also frequently said they had not gone far

enough.





Leibowitz has been a commissioner there since September

2004. Before that, he was a Hill staffer, including working for the late

Senator Paul Simon. Leibowitz is also former VP for congressional affairs at

the Motion Picture Association of America.





Still no word on when, or whether, Leibowitz's friend and

opposite number at the FCC, chairman Julius Genachowski, may exit. He, too, is

in the fourth year of his chairmanship.