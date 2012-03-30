FTC Chair, Commissioners Get Senate Approval

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz

and new commissioner Maureen Ohlausen have been confirmed by the Senate,

Leibowitz for his second term, according to the FTC.

Leibowitz

was first named a commissioner in 2004, and was named chairman by President

Obama in 2009.

Ohlhausen

was a partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer and before that was director of the

FTC's Office of Policy Planning.

"My

fellow Commissioners and I look forward to welcoming Maureen Ohlhausen as a new

Commissioner. Her exceptional experience, knowledge and leadership will be of

great service to the Federal Trade Commission and American consumers,"

said Leibowitz in a statement. "I am humbled and grateful to the Members

of the U.S. Senate for their confidence in my continued service at the nation's

premier consumer protection agency."

While

Ohlhausen had been in the "green room," as it were, Leibowitz could

have continued serving even without the renomination. Although his term was up

in 2010, FTC Commissioners can serve in perpetuity or until a

successor/replacement has been confirmed.

Both

had had easy confirmation hearings, but failed to get a vote in the last Congress

along with FCC nominees Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai.

No

word on when they, too, might get the Senate approval that is expected to come

as soon as a hold by Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), is lifted. He has said

that could come as soon as he sees LightSquared documents from the FCC, which

has just made documents available this week per a request from the House Energy

& Commerce Committee, which has said it would share them with the senator.

But a spokesperson for Grassley said they had not yet seen the documents -- the

FCC says there are over 13,000 pages worth -- and did not know when they would,

so there was no change in that hold status at press time.