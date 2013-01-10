FTC Boosts Merger Review Trigger

Attention potential merging media and their financial folks,

the Federal Trade Commission has upped its (Hart-Scott-Rodino) competition

review threshold for deals, effective immediately.

An FTC/DOJ review for potential competition issues, and the

requirement that companies alert the government to the deal, will now be

triggered by deals valued at $70.9 million up from $68.2 million last year.

The companies also must wait a set period of time to give

the government a chance to review the transaction, although the FTC regularly

gives deals with no competition issues the go-ahead via early termination

notices.

The FTC is required to review the trigger every year and

adjust it based on changes in gross national product. It also upped the

threshold for prohibitions on an executive serving as a board member or officer

of two competing companies. The trigger used to be if either company had

capital, surplus and profits totaling more $27,784,000, unless either company

had sales of less than $2,778,400. Now, those figures are $28,883,000 and

$2,888,300, respectively.