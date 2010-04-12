FTC Asks For More Media Self-Regulation On Children's TV Protections

The Federal Trade Commission did not call for more

regulation of the broadcast and cable industries to protect kids in the digital

age, but it pointed to what it saw as some self-regulation issues with TV ads

for music and movies.

In comments to the FCC Friday (Apr. 9) for its inquiry into

how and whether it needs to change its children's TV/media regulation in a

multiplatform world, the FTC reviewed its various studies and education efforts

and pointed out that it has recommended that media companies and all other

participants ramp up their self-regulatory efforts "because of possible

First Amendment considerations.

That includes the marketing of snack foods and violent

content. In the former category, the FTC said a study due out next year will

help it determine whether media companies took its recommendations about

expanding self-regulations to cover all forms of ads and promotions and the

extent to which they had limited their use of character licensing to healthier

foods and beverages.

While the FTC said it favored self-regulation in violent

content, it pointed to its 2009 violence report and its ongoing concern that

"marketers can do much more to restrict the promotion of mature-rated or

-labeled products to children." It pointed to the marketing of music and

movies, saying that a lack of limits on ads for explicit content has "resulted

in ads on television shows that disproportionately attract young teenagers."

It also points out that "movie studios directly and pervasively market

PG-13 movies to children under 13 on television, in print, and on the Internet,

even though the rating is supposed to represent a strong caution to parents

that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13."

The Better Business Bureau's Children's Advertising Review

Unit (CARU) and the Motion Picture Association of America have divergedon that issue, with CARU arguing a PG-13-rated movie (which by definition

contains a caution to parents) shouldn't be advertised to kids under 12, while

MPAA has countered that it should be a case-by-case call and that not all PG-13

movies are the same.

The FTC said in its comments that it would "continue to

monitor" this area. It also said that mobile applications are changing the

way children access entertainment and that, at least in the near term, the

industry needs to help parents deal with that flood by providing information

and "effective parental controls."