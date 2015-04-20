FSR Pushes for Cybersecurity Legislation

The Financial Services Roundtable (FSR), the lobby for financial services companies, including banks, insurance companies and credit card companies, has launched a campaign pushing for passage of cybersecurity bills currently on both sides of the Hill.

That will include billboards on Metro trains and digital ads calling on the House and Senate to pass cyber threat information-sharing legislation. "Cyber threat information sharing legislation is long overdue and Congress must continue to work together to get it over the finish line," said FSR president & CEO Tim Pawlenty.

Those bills would provide for liability protections for sharing information with the government and among private companies.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.