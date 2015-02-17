FSF's May: Title II Is Major Misstep

Randolph May, former FCC assistant general counsel and a strong critic of Title II regulation for the Internet, has taken to the op ed page of The Washington Times to put an exclamation point on that criticism.

In a piece Monday, May, who heads free market think tank The Free State Foundation, called FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's plan for reclassification, outlined two weeks ago, one of the commission's most misguided in his almost 40 years in the communications law and policy arena. May also took aim at the FCC fact sheet that accompanies the chairman's circulation of the open Internet item to the other commissioners.

Having essentially conceded a partisan 3-2 vote (Feb. 26) to approve reclassification – as have most FCC watchers – May says it will now be up to the Congress and courts to "mitigate the damage."

