Frontier Invests in Broadband for West Virginia

Frontier Communications has agreed to invest $310 million in West Virginia for broadband deployment and service improvements over the next three years.

The Stamford, Conn.-based Frontier bought phone lines from Verizon.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski gave a shout-out to the phone company for the commitment, saying it will "result in hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, the creation of high-tech jobs in West Virginia and other areas around the country, and increased job security for communications workers."

Broadband deployment is Job One for the FCC as it continues to implement the National Broadband Plan.