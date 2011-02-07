Fritts To Receive NAB Service Award
Former National Association of Broadcasters President Eddie
Fritts will receive NAB's Distinguished Service Award at its annual convention
Apr. 11 in Las Vegas.
Fritts was president of the association for 23 years
(1982-2005). "For more than two decades, Eddie Fritts carried the banner
for free and local broadcasting on Capitol Hill with integrity and distinction,"
said NAB President Gordon Smith.
Fritts is currently head of his own government relations
firm, The Fritts Group, whose clients include NAB, DirecTV, CBS, Verizon and
News Corp.
