Friends of Aereo Weigh In

Friends of Aereo are lining up in court to back its service

for delivering broadcast TV to iPhones and other screens.

Public Knowledge earlier signaled its plans to file an

amicus (friend of the court) brief supporting the Barry Diller-backed service

and the Computer and Communications Industry Association and Internet

Association have already filed a brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the

Second Circuit backing Aereo and opposing broadcasters' petition for an

injunction from that court.

The crux of Aereo's argument is that "where a

transmission is made to a single consumer using a unique copy available only to

that consumer, it is not a performance â€˜to the public,' and therefore does not

infringe any exclusive right of public performance."

The crux of broadcasters' counter argument is that "the

unauthorized retransmission of over-the-air television broadcasts, through any

medium, violates the public performance right set forth in the Copyright

Act."

A New York District Court denied a broadcaster request for

an injunction in July, saying Aereo was essentially analogous to the

Cablevisions' remote DVR functionality, which the Second Circuit upheld in the

Cartoon Network vs. Cablevision case.

Broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC and noncommercial

WNET, filed a petition with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals Sept. 14 saying

the lower court was off base and they should be granted the injunction. Aereo

then countered that argument in an Oct. 19 filing, saying that if broadcasters'

complaint is upheld, "every consumer who watches live programming through

her DVR to enable pause and rewind functionality will be at risk of liability

for an infringing public performance." That led to the amicus brief

filings in support of Aereo this week, which were due at the end of day Friday,

Oct. 26.

CCIA membership comprises computer companies, Web companies

and mobile broadband and satellite service providers including Microsoft, Google,

DISH, and Sprint. Internet Association members include Amazon.com, Facebook and

IAC, which is headed by Aereo backer Barry Diller.

CCIA and the Internet Association say their members have

invested in cloud computing based on the Second Circuit's ruling in Cartoon

Net/Cablevision case that a transmission made by a user from a remote DVR to

themselves is a private, not public performance.

Aereo provides remote off-the-air antennas associated with

individual subs. The antennas allow for distribution of those TV station

signals -- including DVR functionality -- to those subs' computer screens and

mobile devices.

CCIA and the Internet Association oppose the legal effort to

block Aereo, but also say Congress, not the courts, is the best place to decide

the issue.

"TV broadcasters are essentially complaining that Aereo is

disrupting their existing business model," said CCIA President Ed Black

explaining the group's support. "However, in the past, the Supreme Court

has recognized that it is best for Congress to decide whether or not it is

desirable to expand protections of copyright owners to respond to changes in

technology. We agree that Congress, rather than the court system, would have

more flexibility to address TV broadcasters complaints without creating

uncertainty for Internet innovators and investors.